Financial Services Union seek gender pay gap data from all Irish retail banks

Bank of Ireland revealed that women are paid 24% less than men and attributed this to the disproportion of men in senior management. File picture.
By Aine Kenny
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 04:14 AM

All Irish retail banks are being asked to follow the lead of Bank of Ireland and publish details of their gender pay gap.

The bank revealed this week that women are paid more than 24% less than men blaming the imbalance of men over women at senior levels in the bank.

Bank of Ireland announced a target to establish 50:50 gender balance in appointments to senior management and leadership by 2021.

The Financial Services Union said it has written to the Central Bank calling for all banks to publish similar data.

However, FSU general secretary John O’Connell said publication alone is not enough.

I have written to Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh seeking an urgent meeting to see what plans can be put in place to bridge the 24% pay gap.

“We want to see all the Irish retail Banks make immediate moves to fully disclose their gender pay gaps. I am reiterating my call to Irish Banks to reveal their data on the gaps and work with the FSU to agree action plans. Data from the UK has revealed that despite publication of gender pay data, the gap can remain in place if urgent action is not taken.”

