Finance Minister confirms 23,422 suspicious financial transactions in 2018

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has confirmed that financial institutions and other designated bodies last year notified the Revenue Commissioners and the Gardai of 23,422 suspicious financial transactions.

In a written Dáil reply to Clare Daly TD, Minister Donohoe confirmed that the yield to the Revenue Commissioners from audit cases involving Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) totalled €5.5m in 2017 and the figures for 2018 will be available in May.

In his reply, Minister Donohoe stated that designated bodies are required to submit a Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) to the Revenue Commissioners and the Gardai where they have a suspicion that a money laundering offence may have been committed.

He stated:

Tax evasion is a predicate offence for money laundering. In cases where the STR relates to other criminal activity it becomes a matter for An Garda Sίochána.

Minister Donohoe confirmed that the 23,422 STRs recorded last year was a 5% drop on the 24,232 STRs recorded in 2017.

However, last year’s total is the second highest annual total since 2009 - the figures show that 22,607s were recorded in 2016; 21,358 in 2015; 18,149 in 2014; 14,688 in 2013; 12,175 in 2012; 11,070 in 2011; 13,395 in 2010 and 14,117 in 2009.

The Minister confirmed that the STRs received from designated bodies, including financial institutions, are made under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Funding) Act.

Minister Donohoe explained: “On receipt by Revenue, all STRs are linked to the relevant taxpayer’s record, assigned a risk rating, and the data is incorporated into each taxpayer’s risk profile, informing Revenue’s decision as to the nature of any compliance intervention that may be appropriate having regards to the overall risk.”

He added: “I do not consider that there is a link that can be usefully made between the level of STRs reported to Revenue and the need for vigilance by members of the public to protect themselves against the effort of fraudsters to get access to their money.

The Minister pointed out that he is aware that Revenue regularly highlights the importance of taxpayers taking appropriate steps to safeguard their personal financial or banking details and has emphasised that Revenue will never seek to acquire those details through telephone contacts with taxpayers.