News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French car giant Peugeot

Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French car giant Peugeot
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 07:46 AM

Italian-American firm Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot over a tie-up to create one of the world’s biggest car makers.

The statement did not say whether the talks were aimed at a full merger or a looser alliance.

Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry.

Talks this year with another French car maker, Renault, failed over French government concerns over the role of the Japanese partner Nissan.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was formed in 2014 out of a merger of Italian car maker Fiat and the American company Chrysler, which Fiat brought back from the brink of bankruptcy.

READ MORE

Facebook suing Israeli company over ‘WhatsApp spyware’

More on this topic

Positives outweigh negatives in Kia e-modelsPositives outweigh negatives in Kia e-models

Regional roads fail test: A real dangerRegional roads fail test: A real danger

Weak sterling driving spike in car imports from the UKWeak sterling driving spike in car imports from the UK

New Focus ST is fast but not so furiousNew Focus ST is fast but not so furious

FiatFiat ChryslerPeugeotTOPIC: Motors - News

More in this Section

Facebook suing Israeli company over ‘WhatsApp spyware’Facebook suing Israeli company over ‘WhatsApp spyware’

Diversification is key on rocky road of investmentDiversification is key on rocky road of investment

Tesco launches loyalty schemeTesco launches loyalty scheme

London builder eyes job cutsLondon builder eyes job cuts


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »