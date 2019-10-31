News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot boards approve merger

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot boards approve merger
By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 07:25 AM

The boards of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have approved merging the two companies to create the world’s fourth-largest vehicle maker with a value of about €50bn (€44.7bn).

The formal announcement that the companies have agreed “to work towards a full combination of their respective entities by way of a 50/50 merger” came early on Thursday.

The combined companies will be able to share the cost of developing electric and autonomous vehicles, and will also share technology and save money with greater purchasing power.

The merger decision comes about five months after a similar deal with French firm Renault fell apart.

READ MORE

Milk suppliers will escalate protests outside Kerry Group HQ unless demands are met

Fiat ChryslerPeugeotPSA PeugeotVauxhall

More in this Section

Deal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobsDeal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobs

Irish ports see reduction in volume of goods passing throughIrish ports see reduction in volume of goods passing through

Here are the best pubs and hotels in Ireland to get a roastHere are the best pubs and hotels in Ireland to get a roast

Famous New York toy store that featured in Tom Hank's film opens in DublinFamous New York toy store that featured in Tom Hank's film opens in Dublin


Lifestyle

Julia Pochko returns to Cork for the classic ballet.She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her training regime and the importance of dance to her life.Julia Pochko on falling in love with ballet and her return to Cork

Here are Des O'Drscoll's top Netflix picks for the month of November.Best of Netflix for November

With sustainable, locally-made goods in high demand, the best Cork and Kerry food producers are coming together to showcase their products as Munster’s largest indoor food market returns to Cork CIty Hall, writes Ciara McDonnell.Made in Munster: The best of Cork and Kerry sustainable foods on show at Cork City Hall

World Vegan Day on Friday celebrates animal-free food and clothing. While researching vegan options in Cork city, the wide variety on offer — cappuccinos, lattés and hot chocolates, milk substitutes such as oat, coconut, and soya alternatives — suggests huge demand.Plant power: Eight vegan meals put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »