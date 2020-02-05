News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Fexco opens €21m research building

Fexco opens €21m research building
Orlaigh Quinn, secretary general, Department of Business, Enterprise, and Innovation, Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, Denis McCarthy, CEO Fexco, Moira Murrell, chief executive, Kerry County Council, and Bríd McElligott, president for research and development, IT, Tralee, at the official opening of Fexco’s innovation centre in Killorglin, Co Kerry, which will house its own research, development, and innovation centre, and RDI Hub. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 08:12 PM

Kerry global financial services company Fexco has opened a €21m research centre near its headquarters in Killorglin.

The 57,000 sq ft building replaces the old Liebeg manufacturing plant which closed in 2012.

The state-of-the-art facility will house Fexco’s own research, development, and innovation centre and a digital hub.

More than 125 Fexco staff will work in the building that is to house the company’s global R&D, innovation, and IT activities and is aimed at driving Fexco’s continuing development as a leading global fintech company.

The west wing of the building has been donated by Fexco to become the home of RDI Hub, and house 136 people on its programmes.

RDI Hub was established last year as a not-for-profit public-private partnership facilitating innovation and start-ups in the fintech and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors.

The hub aims to create 305 direct jobs by 2024, and in this initial period plans to support the establishment of over 35 high-tech funded start-ups, according to a statement.

Its co-location with Fexco’s research, development, and innovation centre will add value for both parties through increased availability of specialised labour, and knowledge spillovers.

The hub will provide training to more than 1,300 participants and support 140 apprentices on its programmes in its first five years, according to a statement.

The building is dedicated to John McCarthy as a tribute to the Stanford University computer scientist. Mr McCarthy was one of the founders of the discipline of artificial intelligence, and his father was born in Cromane, near Killorglin.

In the late 1950s, he invented LISP, which became the programming language of choice for AI applications.

Fexco chief executive Denis McCarthy, son of founder Brian McCarthy, said: “Since our foundation in Killorglin in 1981, we have been able to grow our business to employ over 2,500 people in 29 countries, whilst keeping our headquarters and the driving force of the business at home here in Kerry.”

RDI Hub launched its first round of applications to recruit companies and individuals as members in October 2019.

It has now opened a second call for applications from domestic and international high potential start-ups, entrepreneurs, SMEs, academics, local authorities, and public sector bodies.

The hub is supported under the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation‘s Regional Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland.

READ MORE

Irish Examiner View: Fexco points the way forward

More on this topic

Cllr calls for 'more imaginative approach' as only 39 social houses built in South Kerry in five yearsCllr calls for 'more imaginative approach' as only 39 social houses built in South Kerry in five years

Expertise of Dutch required to save Kerry beach, meeting hears Expertise of Dutch required to save Kerry beach, meeting hears

Council in Kerry reviewing procedures after woman buried in wrong plot Council in Kerry reviewing procedures after woman buried in wrong plot

Plans for Killarney-Tralee relief road to be redesigned, council toldPlans for Killarney-Tralee relief road to be redesigned, council told

TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

300 jobs for Kerry with opening of new research and development centre300 jobs for Kerry with opening of new research and development centre

Dubai airport remains world’s busiest for international travelDubai airport remains world’s busiest for international travel

‘Wary’ consumers hint at voters’ dissatisfied mood‘Wary’ consumers hint at voters’ dissatisfied mood

Glenilen Farm targets 9% sales riseGlenilen Farm targets 9% sales rise


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

Séamus Hickey, 20, is from the Lough in Cork. He studies viola at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, and chamber music with the Nederlandse Strijkkwartet Academie and various quartets.Question of Taste: My grandmother used to bring Dad up on stage in a Moses basket

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »