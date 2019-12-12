Fexco announces partnership with Morrisons supermarket group

Irish fin-tech company Fexco has announced a new partnership with UK supermarket group, Morrisons.

It will see the Kerry based company provide a foreign currency exchange service in stores.

Morrisons has 500 supermarkets across the UK with footfall a weekly footfall of 14 million visitors.

Fexco's Joe Redmond said they are also looking at expanding into Asia and Eastern Europe.

He said: "The reason the UK was so successful for us is that it's outside the single currency area, it's got very high levels of inbound and outbound travel and it's got a very strong cash orientation still.

"Those markets, Eastern Europe and Asia, tick all those boxes for us also. We have been looking for opportunities in those markets to see if we can replicate what we've achieved in the UK."