Female entrepreneurs urged to put themselves forward for Network Cork award

President of Network Cork Gillian Hennessy, Triskel Arts Centre. Picture: Darragh Kane
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 09:00 AM

Network Cork is reminding female entrepreneurs that Friday, April 5, is the deadline for Cork women to put themselves forward for an award in the Network Cork Businesswomen of the Year Awards 2019.

“Although we see numbers of entries increase every year, there is still huge scope across the categories for more businesswomen to enter or nominate a colleague, whether you’re a solopreneur or managing a team of 200,” said Network Cork President Gillian Hennessy.

Winners at a regional level will be put forward to compete for national awards. Brown Thomas is this year’s headline sponsor.

www.networkireland.ie/award-categories

