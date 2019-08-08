News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

FedEx ends Amazon deal as retailer builds its own

FedEx ends Amazon deal as retailer builds its own
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 05:30 AM

FedEx has confirmed it would terminate its contract with Amazon for small-package ground deliveries, as the online retailer focuses on building out its own delivery network.

The move by the US package delivery company comes two months after it decided not to renew its contract with Amazon for US cargo delivery through its plane-based express service.

“This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market,” FedEx said in a statement as it looks to expand and serve companies that would include rivals of Amazon.

Amazon said it is “constantly innovating to improve the carrier experience and sometimes that means reevaluating our carrier relationships”.

Amazon has been expanding its own delivery network of planes, trucks, and vans and is regarded as a potential long-term threat to FedEx and rival United Parcel Service, both of which have long counted the company as a customer.

“What was a frenemy, they’ve now figured out is their competitor,” said Trip Miller, managing partner at Memphis-based Gullane Capital, referring to the FedEx relationship with Amazon. Analysts have said Amazon has secured a better rate with UPS for package deliveries on planes, so it makes no sense for the company to partner with FedEx.

Amazon accounted for less than 1.3% of FedEx’s revenue last year. UPS, which derives a relatively larger share of revenue from the online retailer, is widely expected to benefit from higher volumes following the latest move, according to analysts.

FedEx already warned in June that US-China trade tensions and the termination of its contract with Amazon would hurt its fiscal 2020 performance.

- Reuters

READ MORE

Incoming Central Bank Governor accepts inquiry findings into New Zealand budget leaks

More on this topic

Toni Morrison: An international treasureToni Morrison: An international treasure

USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weaponUSA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

Backfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times SquareBackfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times Square

Woman released from prison after case championed by celebritiesWoman released from prison after case championed by celebrities

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Armed men flee with gold coins in raid on Mexico’s mint headquartersArmed men flee with gold coins in raid on Mexico’s mint headquarters

Disney results miss expectationsDisney results miss expectations

DHL shares rise after plan to hike German post and parcel pricesDHL shares rise after plan to hike German post and parcel prices

From Dublin to Hamburg: Siri, Alexa and Google assistants are probedFrom Dublin to Hamburg: Siri, Alexa and Google assistants are probed


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »