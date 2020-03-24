Federation of Early Childhood Providers: Childcare sector will need government bailout to survive

Elaine Dunne of the Federation of Childhood Providers has warned that if the childcare sector does not receive some form of emergency funding then the sector will be gone.

“It is up to the government to give us some sort of bailout,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Her comment comes following reports that parents are being asked to pay a holding fee to ensure their child’s place in childcare facilities.

Ms Dunne said that any contributions from parents are what are keeping childcare facilities going.

She also said that no one in the childcare sector had been consulted about proposals for facilities to be used to care for the children of health care workers.

Ms Dunne said that any nurses she had spoken to wanted someone to live in to care for their children rather than having someone come in and out and risk transmission of the virus.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024