News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Fed debt purchase pledge fails to stem new wave of Covid-19 global stocks sell-off

Fed debt purchase pledge fails to stem new wave of Covid-19 global stocks sell-off
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC
By Eamon Quinn
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 07:15 PM

A pledge by the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, for a massive spending spree of all types of US debt failed to put the brake on the global stock market sell-off, suggesting that investors are looking for huge government spending programmes and not just market-calming initiatives by central banks.

The Fed’’s pledge all but mirrored the remarks of former ECB president Mario Draghi during the last crisis, when he said the central bank was ready to do whatever it took to save the euro, in 2012.                                                 

The Fed said it was prepared to purchase unlimited amounts of bonds to keep borrowing costs low for corporations and US states and local governments alike.

However, European and US stock markets fell again.  

In Europe, the Ftse-100 and Stoxx indices fell by up to 4% and the Iseq in Ireland fell by almost 4%.The biggest casualties included Irish Ferries-oner ICG -- which slid 17% -- as full-scale travel bans may be closer. 

Bank of Ireland and Paddy Power-owner Flutter, also fell, both ending 7% lower. 

The IMF said that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a global recession in 2020 that could be worse than that seen during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, but the world’s economic output should recover in 2021.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed extraordinary fiscal actions already taken by many countries.

“Even more will be needed, especially on the fiscal front,” she said. The price of Brent crude fell 47 cents to $26.51 a barrel.

Joshua Mahony at online broker IG said that the "move towards a more isolated and restricted world comes to the detriment of global GDP".  

"From a market perspective, the prospect of a world with empty skies and roads serves to dampen sentiment towards crude prices again," he said.

- Additional reporting Reuters

READ MORE

European and US retailers scrap €1.4bn of Bangladesh orders

More on this topic

Sterling plummets to lowest in three decades as Covid-19 crisis deepensSterling plummets to lowest in three decades as Covid-19 crisis deepens

Greencore shares jump but ‘too early’ to call on longer term impactGreencore shares jump but ‘too early’ to call on longer term impact

Traders bet against sterling on British 'laissez-faire' approach to fighting Covid-19Traders bet against sterling on British 'laissez-faire' approach to fighting Covid-19

Airlines lead the way as further €128bn wiped off FTSE 100 in Covid crashAirlines lead the way as further €128bn wiped off FTSE 100 in Covid crash

TOPIC: Stocks

More in this Section

Greencoat Renewables makes first wind farm buy outside Ireland with French dealGreencoat Renewables makes first wind farm buy outside Ireland with French deal

Hotel planned for Boland's bakery site is refused planning permissionHotel planned for Boland's bakery site is refused planning permission

Oliver Mangan: It seems lessons from 2008 have been learntOliver Mangan: It seems lessons from 2008 have been learnt

Debenhams and Nandos to close shops in IrelandDebenhams and Nandos to close shops in Ireland


Lifestyle

There are many great quotes about islands, but perhaps the greatest is from English metaphysical poet John Donne, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: No man is an island

With all rugby matches cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, you’d expect Ireland’s James Ryan to kick back a little, to ease up on his training, but the star player is not about to lose his renowned laser focus, writes Irene Feighan.The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

Tips on what to do if you are suffering Wi-Fi dropouts as you move to remote working.What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »