Fears over the future of Ireland's private coach industry

Concerns have been raised over the future of Ireland's private coach industry, which caters to tourists, private companies and passengers looking to get from one Irish city to the next.

While public transport's capacity and services were reduced during the pandemic, most private coaches ceased operating entirely, with fleets taken off the road and locked up.

With international tourism looking uncertain, operators who specialise in coach tours of Ireland wonder how they will recover.

Those who provide scheduled timetables which link Irish cities and provide airport services also fear they won't be able to turn a profit or meet customer demand while operating on a reduced capacity.

A report published by the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland in February revealed that the sector has seen a 90% growth in volume over the last 15 years.

Roughly 11,500 people are employed in the private coach sector in over 1,700 companies. 87% of private coach operators are based outside of Dublin.

90% of Ireland’s 41 million yearly school journeys are carried out by private buses, and almost two million coach tourists are carried by private operators. The revenue from these amounts to €400m per year.

Mike Buckley, who owns Kerry Coaches, says they are highly dependent on tourism.

"Not alone just in Killarney, but in the [general] coach sector as well. 65-70% of our business would be from North America, that would be Canada and the States. That market has absolutely shut down, our continental business and corporate programmes are all cancelled.

"Essentially, we have a fleet of 85 vehicles under lock and key at the moment. This time last year, between office staff, garage staff, drivers, guides, we would be employing about 130 people. At the moment there's just management basically, and one of the girls is in doing accounts today. So it's been catastrophic."

Mr Buckley says the sudden nature of the pandemic caught the coach industry by surprise, as the summer of 2020 was due to be exceptionally busy in terms of overseas visitors.

Challenges in the short term are seeking financial moratoriums on some of the fleet, and many of the financial pressures facing coach companies are going to extend into next year due to the seasonal nature of the business.

"I think there will be a requirement for an almost 12-month moratorium on finance.

"There is also a lot of uncertainty as to when the international airlines will begin flying again.

Obviously the lifting of the quarantine restrictions is pivotal because we won't have any incoming tourists until... the 14-day rule for self-isolation is gone."

Mr Buckley says the two meters social distancing leading to a reduced capacity is more pertinent for private coach companies who have timetabled schedules, taking passengers from city to city.

"Those who are running scheduled services, those who operate from Cork to Dublin or Limerick [will be worse affected].

"A lot of the tours we do are private groups, family groups who all know each other, a group of golfers who know each other years. So in our particular case, the social distancing isn't a massive issue as a lot of our vehicles are downsized anyway, they're luxury vehicles."

Mr Buckley says in Germany, the private coaches and public transport companies are adhering to 1.5-metre social distancing, and all passengers are wearing face masks.

"But we don't have the guidelines, we don't have clarity. We are obviously taking internal measures in our own respective companies. We are looking at down seating the vehicles, we are looking at new sanitation and hygiene protocols to put in place."

Coaches picking up passengers from a cruise liner in Cork earlier this year. Picture Dan Linehan

The wearing of face masks is another issue the industry would like to see guidance on.

The government recently changed its advice and is now recommending that people wear face coverings on public transport and in enclosed spaces like shops. However, the majority of the Irish public are not following this advice as it is not mandatory.

"We need cash in the short term and we need clarity on what protocols and what mitigation measures are going to be put in place, either for incoming people from the airport, in relation to temperature controls, blood tests.

"We are hoping that later on in the year, from September, there will be some level of business within tourism. We are not heavily involved in domestic tourism so it will be interesting to see if there's a desire for people to travel internally this year," says Mr Buckley.

"As a coach company, we are really facing Armageddon until the airports are open and people are flying in.

"The guidelines need to come sooner than later because I have no doubt the two metres will reduce to one metre. Certain countries will be allowed in when the airlines are back up in the air.

"If that is the case, I think the coach sector will probably look to the airlines to see what measures they have in place, and base ours off them.

"If there's a plane coming in from Shannon or Dublin, and that is full, and you've three people sitting in a row, there is no reason that two people can't sit beside each other on a coach."

However, safety is paramount. "There are measures we need to take to protect our staff and customers. We have a whole range of protocols in relation to perspex screens covering the drivers, new seating arrangements, even the handling of luggage becomes an issue."

Mr Buckley says Kerry Coaches is getting emails every day from customers all over the world, asking can they still come to Ireland in September and beyond.

"We have a lot of groups, some large corporate ones, saying we are still booked for October, we know the hotel is open but can we travel on your coaches, what are the guidelines, how many of us are allowed on the bus.

"We can't give them direction because we don't have it ourselves. Because of the lead time, you plan [trips] a couple of months in advance. A lot of the business tourists that come to Kerry and to Ireland and [avail of coaches], they normally have a 90 day to 180 day lead time.

"If they feel that they are not getting the answers they need, or if they are not getting the clarity they deserve, they will probably defer or go somewhere else that will give them an answer."

Mr Buckley says his fleet and staff are on standby, but recovery will be slow. "The primary objective is to make sure everybody stays safe and healthy, and still give the level of hospitality required to people who have travelled with us for the last 30 or 40 years."

Derry Cronin of Cronin's Coaches has similar concerns for the industry. Currently, his fleet is locked up in his depot on the Northside of Cork city.

Derry Cronin of Cronin's Coaches at the company's depot on the Old Mallow Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

"The coach sector goes into three sections, what it contributes to public transportation, tourism, and schools and private hire. Those three sections need particular attention."

Mr Cronin says the Coach Tourism and Transport Council's February report shows how important the sector is to the wider economy. "Private coach hire is playing a much more important role [than thought]."

Cronin's Coaches would mainly be involved in tourism. "Tourism is very seasonal and it's open to external factors.

"You are dependent on a particular period of time. The formation of a tourism recovery task force will help tourism recover, but it's going to be a long time [before it does].

"What coach companies have to do is be around for the time of recovery. That will require funding. We have a very large investment in vehicles which is a depreciating asset.

"We need to protect those that are employed in tourism, as in truth many will not get back to employment until next year and we will need specific support around this."

In terms of adaptations, Mr Cronin says the industry is trying to interpret the changing guidelines and apply them to vehicles.

One of the changes Cronin's Coaches have made is reprogramming the air conditioning to constantly circulate new air. "We have made some vehicles a little more spacious, so it's not just about having empty seats, it's about adapting the vehicle to suit.

"People can also travel in clusters, maybe extended families. We opened up a day trip on July 14 down to Mizen, because that is when Mizen opens.

"People want to share experiences, and that opportunity was taken from us. Hopefully, we will be able to get back to that in a way that respects people's personal space.

"I can see families sharing experiences as a group and [exploring Ireland via a coach trip]. We are constantly showing off our country to overseas visitors, maybe it's time we showed it to people who live here too. I think people will want to explore some of Ireland now."

Public transport has been similarly impacted by the Covid-19 restriction. Picture: Damian Coleman

Mr Cronin hopes that Irish people will rethink how they view coaches and buses. "There needs to be a mind shift on public transport. It can be enjoyable, sustainable, interesting, fun.

"From a coach tourism point of view, we are best in class. Ireland outperforms many other countries in this regard, so we will need support to ensure that we do not lose what we have gained in this sector over the last few years."

In terms of the new programme for government, Mr Cronin would like to see more importance being placed on transport.

"There is a clear understanding of the economic benefits and importance of tourism to the country regionally. I didn't see the same importance for transport in general.

"In our own company, 90% of our vehicles are the most environmentally friendly engine. Private transportation is going to play an important role in sustainable transport.

"As transport is geared up again, we need to look at it differently. What can we improve? It's not just about getting back to where we were.

"Public space will be different, how we get to places will be different. There needs to be very inclusive dialogue. It's really about delivering sustainable transportation solutions in a cost-effective way. What do people want and need?"