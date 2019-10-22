Update: Molex Ireland has confirmed that it is to close its plant in Shannon with the loss of around 500 jobs.

The multinational firm said it it will close by the end of 2020 in a series of phases.

The company said it comes after it reviewed some of their product lines at the facility which, they said, have insufficient financial returns and growth potential.

Earlier: Fears for hundreds of jobs at multinational firm in Clare

There are fears for hundreds of jobs in Co. Clare today.

Staff at Molex Ireland in Shannon have been called to a meeting with management this afternoon.

The US multinational, which makes electronic components for a wide variety of industries including the aerospace, medical and mobile sectors, opened in Shannon in 1971.

It employs more than 400 people there and is one of the biggest employers in the area despite laying off around 100 in 2009 after demand for its products fell.