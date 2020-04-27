Fears 90% of restaurants at risk of permanent closure

Ireland’s restaurant industry could be devastated by the Covid-19 crisis, with nine out of 10 establishments facing permanent closure in the coming months.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has warned 120,000 businesses are at risk of permanent closure in the coming months.

Some 90% of restaurants are currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, with most facing an uncertain future. Even if they are in a position to reopen in the coming months, many are likely to face severe restrictions such as physical distancing, putting further pressure on the sector.

RAI, the trade representative body, has issued a nine-point plan to save the sector. Its CEO Adrian Cummins said it is the “only viable plan”.

We are seeking urgent action to save and recover our industry as nine out of 10 restaurants face permanent closure in the months ahead without urgent action.

Chief among its recommendations is the call for a 0% VAT rate for tourism and hospitality businesses for the period of the crisis and the 12 months thereafter. This would revert to 9% for a period of five years.

It also calls for a commercial rates write-off for restaurants until a Covid-19 vaccine is found, and the introduction of rent supports similar to those in place in France, where government would supplement rent by 60%, the landlord reduces rent by 20% and the tenant pays the remaining 20%.

The RAI recommends the removal of banking fees, a moratorium on existing loan repayments, continued wage supports for the sector until a vaccine is found, and a specific Government grants scheme to cover outgoings in the first six months after the return of normal trading. In addition, it is seeking a waiver on licences for use of outdoor tables and chairs, currently paid to local authorities, and a ban on utility providers cutting off services.

Finally, the RAI document identifies insurance as an issue, particularly companies not paying out for business interruptions.