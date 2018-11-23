Home»business

FBD opens new Cork office on South Mall

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 02:18 PM
By Pádraig Hoare

The biggest indigenous insurance firm in the country, FBD Insurance has opened its newest offices in the heart of Cork’s financial district.

FBD said its office on the South Mall was part of an overall strategy to increase the level of service and accessibility of local sales offices for customers.

Pictured officially opening the new FBD Insurance sales office at 54 South Mall, Cork. Roisin McCarthy, Sales Advisor; Siobhan Woulfe Browne, Sales Development Co-Ordinator; Vincent Dower, Claims Inspector; Aoife Crowley, Sales Advisor; Des O’Regan, Sales Executive; Morgan McGuire, Branch Manager; Liam O’Callaghan, Broker Development Manager; Kevin Whittle, Business Development Executive; Conor Finn, Sales Advisor

The existing team at its former Curraheen Road office will now work from the new South Mall location.

FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon said Cork was a very important growth market for the firm.

“FBD is celebrating 50 years in business in Ireland and we are proud of the strength of our customer relationships in Cork city and county. Our network of 34 local sales offices includes five in Cork county, definitely making Cork the ‘real capital’ as far as FBD is concerned, Ms Muldoon said.

The firm offers business, commercial motor, car, home, travel, life and farm insurance.


