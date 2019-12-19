News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fastest rising jobs in Ireland for 2019 revealed

By Breda Graham

Digital Journalist

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 11:20 AM

Facilities manager and technical specialist are among the fastest rising jobs in Ireland over the past year, according to recent findings by Indeed.

By examining job postings in Ireland over the past year, the global job site revealed that managerial roles, tech-related roles and service industry roles saw a rise in demand.

Jobs for a facilities manager saw the largest rise with a 115% increase in postings this year.

Tech related jobs also featured high on the list, with postings for technical specialist roles increasing by 92% and android developer by 72%.

Job postings such as food service associate and cafe manager also increased by 70% and 69% respectively.

Economist with Indeed, Pawel Adrjan, said:

The rise in job postings in facilities management could be related to the increasing workforce and office construction boom in Ireland, leading to more demand for on-site management of workspaces.

"As employers compete to attract talent, many have overhauled the traditional office space, opting to include areas where employees can socialise, as well as on-site gyms, modern canteens and even meditation rooms.

"The role of a Facilities Manager is integral to ensuring workplaces like these function optimally.”

The full list of fastest rising jobs is as below:

Facilities Manager115%
Technical Specialist92%
Electrical Designer89%
Home Care Aide86%
Android Developer72%
Customer Assistant71%
Food Service Associate70%
Café Manager69%
Sales Assistant67%
Claims Processor66%

