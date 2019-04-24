NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Farmers to protest AIB AGM in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 07:23 AM

Farmers are set to protest outside the AIB AGM in Dublin later.

The Irish Farmers Association says it is part of a nationwide campaign against the bank's plans to sell over 2,000 non-performing loans, some of which includes farmland.

Earlier this month, AIB announced a deal to sell a series of bad loans to the US fund Cerberus at a cost of a billion euro.

IFA spokesperson Martin Stapleton says what is happening to farmers is not fair.

He said: "Where people are not engaging or have made no effort to engage or have shown no ability to pay is one thing.

"But from our point of view, the people who are backing it with this protest are the people who have tried to engage, some of whom have restructured loans and who have been making every effort within their means to pay.

"It's inappropriate and it's unacceptable and we will continue with every effort to get those people removed from this loan sale."

