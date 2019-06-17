News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Farmer appeals planning permission for Intel's €3.53bn facility in Co Kildare

Thomas Reid, pictured in 2015. Photo: Courtpix.
By Gordon Deegan
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 05:33 PM

A farmer has appealed Kildare County Council’s approval for Intel’s planned new $4bn (€3.6bn) facility at its Leixlip plant to An Bord Pleanála.

The appeals board confirmed that Kildare farmer Thomas Reid has lodged the only third party appeal concerning the new application by the US semiconductor microchip giant for an extended and revised manufacturing fabrication facility, known as a 'Fab'.

Mr Reid has long been a thorn in the side of the US multinational in the planning arena and this is now the seventh Intel application he has brought before An Bord Pleanála since 2012.

Intel has, itself, lodged a first party appeal against one condition attached to the planning permission granted by Kildare County Council last month.

Decisions on the appeals are expected in October.

The Intel plant in Leixlip.
The Intel plant in Leixlip.

The 10-year permission to Intel will provide a windfall of €9.7m in development contributions for Kildare County Council - if work on the project proceeds.

The planning permission comes three years after Intel secured planning permission for the first phase of the 'Fab' facility valued at $4bn.

In total, the two planning permissions represent an $8bn investment which will employ 6,000 construction workers at peak and 1,600 full time jobs on completion.

Consultants for Intel have told the Council that the company has already invested $12.5bn on its site at Leixlip.

The Council last month gave the plan the go-ahead after concluding that the proposal accords with national, regional and local planning policy and would not be injurious to the general amenity of the area and would be in proper accordance with the planning and sustainable development of the area.

However, Mr Reid has now appealed the decision and followed up on his initial two page hand-written objection lodged with Kildare County Council against the new application.

In his objection, Mr Reid claimed that the planning application is contrary to the proper planning and development of the area.

Mr Reid unsuccessfully opposed the $4bn first phase of the 'Fab' plan in 2017. In 2015, he won a court case against the IDA, which ruled that a compulsory purchase order for Mr Reid’s 72-acre farm adjacent to the Intel campus had been in excess of the IDA’s powers.

The costs associated with the case left the IDA with a bill of nearly €1.4m.

READ MORE

13 motorists accused of dodging M50 tolls hit with fines totalling €165,000

More on this topic

13 motorists accused of dodging M50 tolls hit with fines totalling €165,000

Man brandished glass and lamp in standoff with gardaí

Man appears in court charged in connection with O’Connell Street stab murder

Man due in court in connection with fatal O'Connell St stabbing

CourtIntelTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UK construction company to cut costs with 1,200 job losses

Huawei founder says revenue will be billions below forecasts

Irish online construction and home improvements store to create 20 jobs in Cork

83% of people happy with their current job, survey finds


Lifestyle

Sex advice: I'm worried she's not satisfied

Does your garden feel a bit too exposed? 7 solutions to stop nosy neighbours spoiling summer

5 stylish ways to wear white head-to-toe

How to out-smart hay fever this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »