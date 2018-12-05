Farm services firm to create 200 jobs around the country

A services firm for the Irish farming, food and agri-business sector is to create 200 jobs around the country over the next three years.

Ifac says 50 of the positions will be in Kilkenny, following a €2m investment for a shared services centre in the city.

The firm has offices in more than 30 locations across the country.

Ifac's Chief Executive, John Donoghue, explains what roles are on offer:

Mr Donoghue said: "It's tax advisory, accountancy, audit and support services and I suppose what we are doing is we are bringing employment into the regions.

"We are looking for the young qualified professionals or would-be qualified professionals that are sitting on the bus, trains or in cars this morning heading into large urban centres who would like to work and live in their local communities. That is the type of person that we are looking for."

- Digital Desk