Farley’s lead role with US tech giant Xilinx

Brendan Farley has been appointed as MD for the EMEA region with Xilinx, the US multinational technology corporation, specialist in adaptive and intelligent computing.

Based in Xilinx’s advanced research, development, engineering, and IT centre in Dublin, he is also VP for wireless engineering; he has held other senior EMEA roles with the company. He also brings prior experience in senior tech roles with Cylon Controls and S3 Group (now Adesto Technologies). He replaces Kevin Cooney (formerly VP EMEA and global CIO), who has retired following a long and distinguished career with Xilinx.

Xilinx designs and makes highly advanced semiconductor microchips that can be programmed individually for use in a wide range of electronic systems and are used across every sector of the global economy. Dublin also fulfils EMEA finance, quality, supply chain, legal and HR functions for Xilinx.

The company first established operations in Ireland in 1995 and currently employs 300 in Dublin, Cork and Belfast, in addition to R&D and sales operations across Europe.