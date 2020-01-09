News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Fantastic news for the regional economy' - Knock Airport reports busiest ever year

Knock Airport, file photo
By Joel Slattery
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 09:18 AM

Passenger numbers are Ireland West Airport in Knock were up by almost 5% as they had their busiest ever year.

The airport had 807,000 passengers surpassing the previous record set last year, making it the fourth year in a row they have beaten their top number.

“The continued growth at Ireland West Airport is fantastic news for the regional economy," said Arthur French, chairman of the airport.

"We are delighted to have had a record year with passenger numbers reaching 807,000 for the first time in the airports history which is also good news for tourism, and job creation, both at the airport and in the wider economy."

The airport now serves 23 International destinations and is served by four of Europe’s major International airlines, Aer Lingus, Flybe, Lauda and Ryanair.

A 2019 Ernst and Young Study said the airport supports over 3,000 jobs in the wider region.

