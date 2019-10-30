News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Famous New York toy store that featured in Tom Hank's film opens in Dublin

Famous New York toy store that featured in Tom Hank's film opens in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 10:43 AM

Arnotts has added a famous New York toy shop to its Henry Street department store.

FAO Schwarz opened its doors at the department store today. 40 jobs have been created at the new 6,000 sq ft area.

The toy shop became known worldwide after featuring in the Tom Hank's movie, Big.

The store became famous following the iconic piano scene in the film.

Jenny Erwin from Arnotts said the Dublin store will have a piano that customers can dance on.

She added: "We've got the iconic clock, which is part of FAO's history. And it does a show every hour and sings a little song.

"So there is loads to feast your eyes on."

Speaking in May when the store opening was announced, Jan-Eric Kloth, COO of the parent company of FAO Schwarz said: "Arnotts is an iconic retail brand that delivers amazing experiences and theatre to its customers therefore this was the perfect place for us to be.

"We are pleased to have such a creative and innovative team as our partners for the Arnott’s store.

"FAO Schwarz at Arnotts promises to be an adventure larger-than-life that sparks the imagination in all of us."

READ MORE

Call to report bonfire stockpiles following Dublin city centre blaze

More in this Section

Facebook suing Israeli company over ‘WhatsApp spyware’Facebook suing Israeli company over ‘WhatsApp spyware’

Diversification is key on rocky road of investmentDiversification is key on rocky road of investment

Tesco launches loyalty schemeTesco launches loyalty scheme

London builder eyes job cutsLondon builder eyes job cuts


Lifestyle

When Hallie Rubenhold’s book took a different view on the infamous killings, she wasn’t expecting the backlash that followed, writes Marjorie Brennan.Recalling the untold stories of the Ripper’s victims

Ireland's beauty brands have a lot to offer.The Skin Nerd: Land of saints and skincare: Our top Irish picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »