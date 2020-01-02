News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
business

Fallon & Byrne closes Rathmines branch

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 02:59 PM

Fallon & Byrne have announced the closure of its Rathmines outlet from today.

In a statement, the company said: "Unfortunately the location was loss-making and, while the decision was a very difficult one, we believe that acting decisively is what's best for the business overall."

The Exchequer Street and People's Park locations will not be affected by the Rathmines closure.

The company signed a new 25-year lease on its Exchequer St building and said the management will be focusing on that.

Fallon & Byrne also thanked its team, suppliers and customers for their support.

