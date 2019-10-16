News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Falling fuel costs keep UK inflation at lowest since 2016

Falling fuel costs keep UK inflation at lowest since 2016
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Sliding fuel and second-hand car prices kept UK inflation at its lowest for almost three years in September, figures reveal.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 1.7% last month, the same as in August. The rate of inflation was last lower in November 2016.

The rate remained lower than predicted by analysts who had forecast 1.8%.

The monthly figure is used to decide the annual increase in business rates.

It also means pensioners will see a 4% increase in the state pension in October, more than double the rate of inflation.

The triple-lock rule for state pensions means the payout is the highest figure out of CPI, earnings growth for the year to July, or 2.5%.

Mike Hardie, head of inflation at the ONS, said: “Inflation remained unchanged into September at its lowest rate since late 2016.

“Motor fuel and second-hand car prices fell, but were offset by price increases for furniture, household appliances and hotel rooms.”

Motorists saw lower fuel costs as petrol fell by 1p per litre against the previous month, while diesel fell by 0.8p.

Overall, motor fuel prices slipped 0.7%, putting a significant amount of downward pressure on inflation.

Another major downward pressure was a fall in second-hand car prices, which dropped 1.4% against the previous month.

The price of alcoholic drinks also slipped, falling 0.4% on the back of a 1.7% decline in the price of spirits.

These declines were offset by a significant increase in the price of household products.

Furniture prices increased by 2.1% for the month, carpet and flooring prices by 1.4%, and household appliances by 1.2%.

Increased prices at restaurants and hotels also helped to offset falling fuel prices, rising 0.8%.

This was particularly driven by a 2.6% increase in accommodation costs as hotel room prices continued to rise.

Another upward pressure was computer games, as a number of new releases ahead of the key Christmas period drove a 2.5% increase in the price of products in the games, toys and hobbies category.

Increases in the price of theatre and concert tickets also helped to keep inflation at the same level as the previous month.

The Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation was 2.4% last month, dipping from 2.6% in August. RPI was last lower in November 2016.

The CPI including owner-occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) – the ONS’s preferred measure of inflation – was 1.7% in September, unchanged from the previous month.

More on this topic

Irish grocery inflation at 2.9% ‘highest since 2014’ as households spend more Irish grocery inflation at 2.9% ‘highest since 2014’ as households spend more

UK inflation surges to near six-year high of 3.1%UK inflation surges to near six-year high of 3.1%

Ireland records second lowest Eurozone inflation in past yearIreland records second lowest Eurozone inflation in past year

Price of telecoms, gas, bread and cereals keeping inflation downPrice of telecoms, gas, bread and cereals keeping inflation down

InflationTOPIC: Inflation

More in this Section

EOn to cut between 500 and 600 jobs in UKEOn to cut between 500 and 600 jobs in UK

How does the Pixel 4 compare to the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10?How does the Pixel 4 compare to the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10?

Transport and Brexit top worry listTransport and Brexit top worry list

Limerick waste-to-energy firm sues heat exchange system supplierLimerick waste-to-energy firm sues heat exchange system supplier


Lifestyle

I am dating a lovely guy. However, he seems really awkward about being naked in front of me.Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »