NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Fáilte Ireland secures international conferences worth €67m

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 11:07 AM

Fáilte Ireland has confirmed today that 162 international conferences worth €67 million have been secured for Ireland so far this year.

This figure represents an increase of more than 15% in the value of the conferences secured over the same period of time in 2018.

Fáilte Ireland are hoping to further boost these numbers over the coming days at the IMEX Frankfurt event which commences tomorrow.

The event will provide opportunity for Fáilte Ireland to showcase Ireland as a world-class business events destination to over 3,200 suppliers and 5,500 meeting planners.

Central to the pitch will be on growing business tourism into the regions.

"Fáilte Ireland is focused on leveraging the strong potential of Business Tourism to generate greater tax revenue and employment for Ireland over the coming years," said Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly.

"This sector has huge potential for growth. Testament to this is the fact that, just ahead of the mid-year mark, we are already on track to exceed our growth targets for Business Tourism in 2018.

"I’m particularly pleased to see steady growth in business tourism in the regions.

"Conferences and business events are benefitting regions outside Dublin but they could play a much bigger part – this will be a strategic focus of our work over the coming years and we’re hoping to convert even more business for regional Ireland at IMEX Frankfurt this week."

According to Fáilte Ireland’s Head of Commercial Development Paul Mockler, Ireland is punching well above its weight when it comes to winning business events.

READ MORE

Huawei phone users ‘significantly impacted’ by Google block

More on this topic

Fáilte Ireland promotes conference facilities outside Dublin in business tourism initiative

€5m investment to boost tourism at Donegal beauty spot

It’s terrible how complacent we can become about Irish tourist attractions

My job: Family values at heart of tourism business

KEYWORDS

Failte IrelandTourism

More in this Section

Ryanair says profits down more than a quarter

Google ‘blocks Huawei from using apps on phones’

Auction politics back with a vengeance

The Monday Interview: Winds of change blowing into Cork


Lifestyle

World Bee Day: Why are they so important?

What is queerbaiting and why has Calvin Klein been accused of it?

Pelargonium power: How to make the most of these summer favourites

Life on Earth is not as plentiful and may soon be extinct

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »