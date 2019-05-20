Fáilte Ireland secures international conferences worth €67m

Fáilte Ireland has confirmed today that 162 international conferences worth €67 million have been secured for Ireland so far this year.

This figure represents an increase of more than 15% in the value of the conferences secured over the same period of time in 2018.

Fáilte Ireland are hoping to further boost these numbers over the coming days at the IMEX Frankfurt event which commences tomorrow.

The event will provide opportunity for Fáilte Ireland to showcase Ireland as a world-class business events destination to over 3,200 suppliers and 5,500 meeting planners.

Central to the pitch will be on growing business tourism into the regions.

"Fáilte Ireland is focused on leveraging the strong potential of Business Tourism to generate greater tax revenue and employment for Ireland over the coming years," said Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly.

"This sector has huge potential for growth. Testament to this is the fact that, just ahead of the mid-year mark, we are already on track to exceed our growth targets for Business Tourism in 2018.

"I’m particularly pleased to see steady growth in business tourism in the regions.

"Conferences and business events are benefitting regions outside Dublin but they could play a much bigger part – this will be a strategic focus of our work over the coming years and we’re hoping to convert even more business for regional Ireland at IMEX Frankfurt this week."

According to Fáilte Ireland’s Head of Commercial Development Paul Mockler, Ireland is punching well above its weight when it comes to winning business events.