News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Fáilte Ireland paid Golf Channel €187,500 to help broadcast Irish Open

Fáilte Ireland paid Golf Channel €187,500 to help broadcast Irish Open
Jon Rahm of Spain won the 2019 Irish Open in Co Clare
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 04:45 AM

Fáilte Ireland paid the US-based NBC Golf Channel €187,500 to help it broadcast the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open staged in Lahinch, Co Clare in July.

According to figures provided by Failte Ireland in response to a freedom of information request, the tourism agency paid third parties €495,187 towards staging the event.

In addition to the €495,187 spent by Fáilte Ireland, Clare County Council oversaw a spend of €4m on upgrading the resort, which included an outlay of €550,000 on new public toilets.

The spend by Fáilte Ireland included €250,000 in sponsoring the event.

Over the four days, 86,793 golf fans paid to see the likes of winner Jon Rahm, as well as Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington at the Lahinch course.

The European Tour’s championship director of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Simon Alliss said today that the event “was a huge success”.

A spokeswoman for Fáilte Ireland said the event which “provided unrivalled promotion of Ireland and Lahinch as both a golf and visitor destination”.

Some of the €4m spend was funded by Government grants, including €2.5m on Lahinch rock armour; €700,000 on the upgrade of roads, footpaths and car-parks; €75,000 on family entertainment; €50,000 on a paint scheme; €50,000 on tourism promotion including aerial footage on the Golf Channel and €100,000 on roads, civil defence, waste management, and gardening.

Clare County Council was “proud to have played a leading role in delivering what has been one of the outstanding success stories for Clare in many years”, said its chief executive Pat Dowling.

“The hosting of the Irish Open in Clare has reaped significant dividends for the local economy as well as the national and international reputation of Co Clare and Ireland,” he said.

Lahinch Golf Club expects to post an operating loss of €263,646 this year through lost green incomes and higher costs associated with hosting the Irish Open.

READ MORE

We need to talk about ‘Singapore on Thames’

More on this topic

Number of visits to Ireland’s key attractions falls 10% so far this yearNumber of visits to Ireland’s key attractions falls 10% so far this year

Elizabeth Fort visitors can now avail of self-guided audio toursElizabeth Fort visitors can now avail of self-guided audio tours

Tourism Ireland welcomes news that Ireland makes top 20 countries to visit in 2020Tourism Ireland welcomes news that Ireland makes top 20 countries to visit in 2020

Ireland's visitor attractions experience 10% slowdown in the last yearIreland's visitor attractions experience 10% slowdown in the last year

TOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

OECD tax overhaul raises stakes for IrelandOECD tax overhaul raises stakes for Ireland

Crude oil predicted to hit $70 next yearCrude oil predicted to hit $70 next year

Ladbrokes may shut shops in North as part of closure planLadbrokes may shut shops in North as part of closure plan

Up to 2,500 jobs saved as Hays Travel buys 555 Thomas Cook UK storesUp to 2,500 jobs saved as Hays Travel buys 555 Thomas Cook UK stores


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Louise Doughty shares the books that have inspired her and what’s on her list to read.Writer Louise Doughty on the books that have shaped her life

Dear Parents — How would you like me to discipline your child? Would you in fact like me to discipline them at all? There are so many mixed messages out there, I could do with your help.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: How would you like me to discipline your child?

Many of us would like to write about a family member but have no idea how to go about it, which is why Gareth St John Thomas’ book will be such a helpful aid, says Ailin QuinlanKeep it in the family: How best to interview a relative

Question: I think I have met a man who could be ‘the one’. The only problem is that he has a really hairy back, and for me that is something of a deal breaker. Can I suggest that he has it waxed? Or is that offensive?Sex file: His hairy back is a turnoff

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »