Fáilte Ireland launches new initiative celebrating Ireland's food and drink

Fáilte Ireland is launching a new initiative 'Taste the Island' to celebrate the country's renowned food and drink.

Dublin businesses and individuals interested in providing tourists with a a food or drink experience are invited to attend workshops in Croke Park May 8 to found out how they can get involved.

Taste the Island intends to showcase Ireland's food and drink culture from September to November to provide visitors with access to authentic experiences.

Workshops are being rolled out throughout the country to inform the local food and drink industry and offer them a chance to shape the development of a programme of events.

Fáilte Ireland’s Food Strategy Manager Tracey Coughlan said:

Food is a very important factor in a holiday, people love to talk about the food they enjoyed on holidays.

"Today’s visitors are more discerning than ever about the food they eat, and they expect a quality experience at every meal. Interestingly, our research shows that international visitors come to Ireland with low expectations about our food, yet 80% leave pleasantly surprised.

"Based on this, we have a fantastic opportunity to push out the quality experiences we have across the full food and drink spectrum from producers and brewers to festivals and cafés. I

"Ireland’s food and drink experiences are as good if not better than any in the world, and we want to world to know about it."