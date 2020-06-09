News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fáilte Ireland claims reduced social distancing to one-metre could save 80,000 hospitality jobs

Fáilte Ireland claims a reduction in the distance required by coronavirus regulations could allow more businesses to reopen in Ireland.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 09:33 PM

80,000 hospitality jobs could be saved by reducing the two-metre social distancing guideline to one-metre.

That is according to Fáilte Ireland which says a distance of one-metre would enable many more businesses to open.

It has issued guidelines to the tourism sector on how to prepare to reopen on June 29.

Chief Executive Officer of the Irish Hotel Federation Tim Fenn says reducing the distance would have a significant impact on the sector.

He says: "We look forward to the day when the chief medical officer is happy to say that it's ok to reduce the two metres to one [metre] or one and a half [metres] even.

"That would make a massive difference in terms of how capacity can operate within the various properties it would be a lot better for when the time comes for that two metres to be reduced to one metre."

Fáilte Ireland also reported the public are hesitant to book a 'staycation' in Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland says the elderly and people who are worried about the financial impact of the coronavirus are reluctant to book a break in July.

Fáilte Ireland reports public hesitant to book 'staycation' in Ireland

