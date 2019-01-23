NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fáilte Ireland announces funding of €3m for festivals and events

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 12:07 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Fáilte Ireland have announced funding of nearly €3m with an increased focus on developing new festivals and 'St Patrick's Week in Ireland'.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin anounced €2,964,500 to enhance and promote major festivals and events as well as develop new ones to increase tourism.

Mr Griffin said: "Not only do festivals and events play an important role in delivering brilliant visitor experiences, they often encourage people to visit areas outside of traditional tourism hotspots and outside of peak times, helping to spread the benefits of tourism to communities throughout Ireland."

Part of the announcement were plans to develop celebrations for 'St Patrick's Week in Ireland' in a number of locations, including Cork, Sligo and Waterford in an aim to attract oversees visitors to areas outside of Dublin.

Fáilte Ireland's Head of Festivals Ciara Sugrue said: “We want to position Ireland as the place to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

"We will be working with festival organisers to ramp up activity for 2020."


