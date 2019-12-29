News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fáilte Ireland: 2019 press trips exposed Ireland to 1.9 billion people

The cliffs of Moher
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Fáilte Ireland says it showcased the country to a combined audience of 1.9 billion people in 2019 by hosting the visits of 800 journalists.

Some of the coverage included NBC Golf Channel broadcasting live from the Irish Open in Lahinch and PBS America covering the inaugural Púca Halloween Festival in Trim.

Liam Campbell, from Fáilte Ireland, says the exposure promotes Ireland on a global scale.

"A key impact of the work we do is to showcase the very best of what Ireland has to offer in all our regions, to the 800-plus international media whom we host," he said.

"When they return to those 20-plus markets, they give a really personal endoresement as to why their audience should come to Ireland themselves."

