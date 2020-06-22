News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Factory gate prices of goods fall by more than 7%

The index is based on data collected monthly from a sample of Irish manufacturers and wholesale outlets for various goods.
By Alan Healy
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 04:25 PM

The price of goods leaving factory gates in Ireland fell by more than 7% last month according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) latest wholesale price index.

The fall compares with an increase of 0.3% for May of last year. The annual percentage change showed a decrease of 7.4% in May compared to a decrease of 6.1% in the year to April. 

In the month, the price index for export sales decreased by 0.9%, while the index for home sales decreased by 0.1%.

Food products saw an almost 2% increase year on year with beverages increasing by 3.4%. However overall transportable goods saw a fall in price of 7.3% in May.

In the year there was a decrease of 7.5% in the price index for export sales (this can be influenced by currency fluctuations) and a decrease of 1.6% in respect of the price index for home sales.

Fuel products purchased by the manufacturing industry saw a significant fall of just under 40%, most likely connected to fall in production due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Prices for building and construction materials increased slightly by 0.3% compared to May 2019, falling 0.6% compared to April 2020.

CSO

