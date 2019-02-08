Facebook to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland

Facebook is making a strategic investment in Ireland, having announced plans to create 1,000 new jobs here during 2019.

The jobs will be spread across the US-founded company’s 60 teams including sales, engineering and marketing, but the team that is set to see the biggest expansion on the back of this announcement will be content policy and moderation.

Addressing Facebook’s recent Gather conference in Dublin, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, said content policy and moderation was a priority in its plans to address “the safety and security of Facebook’s users; the commitment to cracking down on fake accounts and false news; strengthening defences against election interference; and being even more transparent in how it operates and makes decisions, to make itself more publicly accountable”.

Ms Sandberg affirmed Facebook’s continued commitment to its Irish operation, which is the largest outside its headquarters in California.

This jobs announcement follows on from news in November 2018 that Facebook acquiring a long-term lease of 14 acres for a new campus development in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4; the premises known as the Bankcentre is currently occupied by AIB.

Facebook has also unveiled plans to triple its investment in online safety programmes run by the National Anti-Bullying Centre (ABC) and SpunOut.ie, bringing the total investment to €1m.

The €1m funding will go towards research and an online training program for teachers and parents of secondary school students. An online safety resource for teenagers will also be created in partnership with SpunOut.ie.