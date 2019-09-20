News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Facebook suspends ‘tens of thousands’ of apps

Facebook suspends ‘tens of thousands’ of apps
By Press Association
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 10:04 PM

Facebook has said it has suspended “tens of thousands” of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Starting in March 2018, Facebook began looking into the apps that have access to its users’ data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence US elections.

It led to a massive backlash against Facebook that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg being called to give evidence before Congress. The company is still trying to repair its reputation.

Facebook said its investigation is ongoing and it has looked at millions of apps so far.

The company said it has banned a few apps completely and has filed lawsuits against some, including in May against a South Korean data analytics company called Rankwave.

In April, it sued LionMobi, based in Hong Kong, and JediMobi, based in Singapore, which the company says made apps that infected users’ phones with malware.

Facebook settled with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for a record 5 billion US dollars (£4 billion) this summer over privacy violations that stemmed from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The company said the FTC agreement “will bring its own set of requirements for bringing oversight to app developers. It requires developers to annually certify compliance with our policies” and that developers who don’t do this will be “held accountable”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

British MPs ask Facebook to explain ‘discrepancies’ in Cambridge Analytica evidenceBritish MPs ask Facebook to explain ‘discrepancies’ in Cambridge Analytica evidence

Cambridge conCambridge con

Cambridge Analytica faces trial for ignoring data request enforcement noticeCambridge Analytica faces trial for ignoring data request enforcement notice

India to probe whether Cambridge Analytica misused Facebook dataIndia to probe whether Cambridge Analytica misused Facebook data

Cambridge AnalyticaTOPIC: Cambridge Analytica

More in this Section

Irish Ferries among eight firms approved by UK govt to bid for Brexit freight contractsIrish Ferries among eight firms approved by UK govt to bid for Brexit freight contracts

Taoiseach vows action to prepare jobs market for automationTaoiseach vows action to prepare jobs market for automation

Google plans to invest €3bn in EuropeGoogle plans to invest €3bn in Europe

We deal with uncertainty every day: Dover port boss dismisses Brexit chaos fearsWe deal with uncertainty every day: Dover port boss dismisses Brexit chaos fears


Lifestyle

Venetia Quick, co-founder of ‘Grief Encounters’ tells Ruth O’Connor that there is no right or wrong way to grieve the death of a loved one.Grief Encounters: Podcast opening up conversation about bereavement

Once again for this week’s review I was reminded about the quality of Irish meat — and yet it seems the meat processors expect our farmers to produce it at a loss.Restaurant Review: Mister S, Camden St Upper, Dublin 2

Your guide to what's going on in the gardening world this week.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate!School Daze with Nadia Forde: I wish I had embraced my differences at school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »