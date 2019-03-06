NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Facebook announces plan to double size of Clonee data centre

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 12:56 PM

Facebook has announced its data centre in Clonee, Co. Meath, is to double in size.

The social media giant will invest €300m in the expansion, dubbed Project Runways, which will create new jobs in construction and operations.

Facebook's current data centre in Clonee.

Two new buildings are to be added which will bring the size of the facility to nearly 150,000 square meters.

The development is planned for 200 acres of agricultural land near the town and it entails two new data centre buildings spanning more than 57,000 sq m, or eight times the size of the pitch at the Aviva. An office building is also planned for the site.

Construction is expected to begin later this month.

The company is also aiming to build a large electricity substation and install 2.5km of high-voltage cabling underground.

KEYWORDS

FacebookClonee

