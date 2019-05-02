EZ Living Interiors continues to expand

Family-owned furniture retailer EZ Living Interiors has hired 45staff in its outlets in the past year.

This brings the number employed by the company to almost 250.

Over the past two years, the furniture and interiors retailer has opened five modern outlets and has also opened a distribution warehouse in Little Island, Cork measuring over 65,000sq ft.

Gavin White, EZ Living Interiors’ director, said: “Ever since my father opened the first EZ Living Interiors store in Blarney Street in Cork in 1986, we have worked hard to source the widest and highest quality furniture selection and to always employ staff that are passionate about interiors and excellent customer service.”

EZ Living Interiors has expanded its presence in Ireland with new locations in Cork (Mahon Point), Drogheda, Wexford and Navan.

So far, over 30 staff have been appointed along with a further 10 warehouse staff and five delivery and logistics personnel.

The company also has over 20 trucks and vans delivering all over the country.

The Cork-born furniture brand that has thousands of sofas for its customers is also undertaking an exciting expansion in Northern Ireland with the addition of a 19,000sq ft unit in Belfast’s Boucher Road and a super store measuring 35,000sq ft in Holywood Exchange.

This recent expansion builds on the furniture retailer’s existing brick-and-mortar stores in Ireland and also its growing online operation, www.ezliving-interiors.ie.

The online operation has developed significantly and is now supported by an in-house graphic designer, videographer and the existence of a filming mezzanine room for interiors lifestyle imagery and videos.

