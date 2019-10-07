News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EY to create 600 jobs at 10 offices in Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 07:06 AM

Six hundred new jobs are on the way to the country.

EY is creating the positions across its 10 offices on the island of Ireland.

They include roles in technology, corporate finance, business advisory, tax and accountancy.

EY in Ireland Managing Partner, Frank O'Keefe tells us where the jobs will be.

Mr O'Keefe said: "That is in our six cities so Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Belfast and Dublin and across our 10 offices.

"So, the announcement of our jobs of 600 people will be 237 new experienced hires and 363 graduates."

