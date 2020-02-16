News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EY: ‘Housing pressures set to persist’

EY: ‘Housing pressures set to persist’
By Geoff Percival
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 09:30 PM

The housing market is likely to see continued “significant” pressure for the next couple of years, despite ambitious promises by the major political parties during the general election.

That is according to EY, which — in its latest economic outlook for Ireland — said that the high cost of renting coupled with a scarcity of suitable accommodation “makes the go-to solution of accelerated migration more challenging”.

The three main political parties recently promised between 100,000 and 200,000 new homes over the full-term of the next Dáil.

However, in its latest economic commentary last week, the Central Bank said reaching 34,000 new housebuilds per year is achieveable but only over the medium-term of 10 years. It also said it expects Irish GDP to grow by 4.8% and 4.2% this year and next; down from an estimated 6.1% in 2019.

EY remains less bullish on the Irish economy, but still expects it to grow by 3.4% this year — up from its previous estimate of 3%.

However, it envisages growth to moderate to 2.8% and 2.7% over the next two years respectively.

“Regardless of the shape of the next government, we are likely to see a focus on public services, quality of life and what can be characterised as more internal, or personal, outcomes, rather than a singular drive for growth and globalisation,” said EY Ireland chief economist Neil Gibson.

“The contrast between economic growth and election results is striking as the incumbent government could not secure a majority with headline growth rates of well over 5%,” he said.

EY said it sees job growth to continue, but at a slower pace — with 192,100 jobs to be added across the island over the next five years, and the ICT sector set to be the greatest job creator.

It has also urged vigilance over Brexit.

“Hopes for a free trade agreement are high, but firms still need to plan for the potential practical outcomes that translate that into trade reality,” said EY Ireland’s Brexit lead, Simon MacAllister.

“Adaptable plans, nimble and flexible supply chains and efficient systems remain the order of the day for Irish firms in preparing for a post-Brexit island,” he said.

READ MORE

Irish firms reach for the stars

More on this topic

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisisHomebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis

Council approves social and affordable housingCouncil approves social and affordable housing

House prices have increased over 80% from lowest point in 2013House prices have increased over 80% from lowest point in 2013

Hibernia Reit shares shed 10% during election campaign over Sinn Féin pledgesHibernia Reit shares shed 10% during election campaign over Sinn Féin pledges

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Rich List: Wealthiest family in Ireland have combined wealth of around €13.8bnRich List: Wealthiest family in Ireland have combined wealth of around €13.8bn

Irish exports reach a record highIrish exports reach a record high

Germany unlikely to stoke stuttering eurozone coffersGermany unlikely to stoke stuttering eurozone coffers

River Island’s Irish profits jump more than 50%River Island’s Irish profits jump more than 50%


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »