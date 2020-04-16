News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Extra administrator appointed for Laura Ashley

Extra administrator appointed for Laura Ashley
By Press Association
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 05:39 PM

A third joint administrator has been appointed for Laura Ashley amid pressures caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The British high-street firm filed for administration in March appointing advisers from PwC to oversee the process.

It blamed the impact of Covid-19 for tipping it over the edge.

Rob Lewis and Zelf Hussain of PwC were appointed joint administrators for the fashion and furnishings retailer.

At an insolvency court hearing on Thursday, an application was made for another joint administrator to be appointed for the Laura Ashley group.

Madeleine Jones, counsel for the applicants, said that the application for a third administrator to be added was being made “out of an abundance of caution” as Mr Lewis “has a lot of competing duties”.

This is “unsurprising” she said, given “the current economic crisis that is going alongside with the health crisis”.

She added that the application had not been made “out of any difficulty that has already arisen”.

Judge Catherine Burton made an order approving the appointment.

The third administrator is Rachael Wilkinson, a PwC director, PwC later confirmed.

Laura Ashley announced in March that it would be cutting 268 jobs, mainly affecting staff in its headquarters and back office roles.

The announcement came after the retailer said it would permanently close 70 stores, after filing for administration.

The administration came after a challenging period for the brand, which saw pre-tax losses balloon to £4 million in 2019.

coronavirusCovid-19Laura Ashley

More in this Section

British Airways debt cut to junk; EasyJet to sell some planes to keep flying through the Covid-19 crisisBritish Airways debt cut to junk; EasyJet to sell some planes to keep flying through the Covid-19 crisis

UK economy will suffer extremely large hit from coronavirus, warns rate-setterUK economy will suffer extremely large hit from coronavirus, warns rate-setter

Huge surge in coffee sales reported in IrelandHuge surge in coffee sales reported in Ireland

Stelios Haji-Ioannou demands head of 'scoundrel' easyJet boss as his wealth takes £1bn hitStelios Haji-Ioannou demands head of 'scoundrel' easyJet boss as his wealth takes £1bn hit


Lifestyle

Get ready to decode the new dress code, with Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: The Comfort Zone

A dating show on Netflix with a Cork participant, a violent tale of London’s underworld, and an art sale for a great cause feature in Des O’Driscoll’s tipsStreaming Tips: the best TV, movies, auctions and live music online

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu’s weekly column is a community bulletin board for the Irish food world.The Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

Finished your 2km walk or run? Turn off Netflix and use the time to try a little wardrobe wellness — there’s no better time to clean your closet out.Wardrobe wellness: Now is the perfect time for a closet clear out

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »