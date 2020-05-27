Exports of Irish beef to China temporarily suspended due to case of 'atypical' BSE

Exports of Irish beef to China have been temporarily suspended because of a case of 'atypical' BSE.

The Department of Agriculture says it was detected in a 14-year-old cow.

The department says it has voluntarily suspended beef exports to China until further notice.

IFA president Tim Cullinan says it is a big concern.

“Obviously it’s disappointing but my understanding is it’s a technical issue with one 14-year-old cow.”

He said it was just a “once-off incident.”

He said the Department will have to do a report for the Chinese authorities and added that “hopefully it will be a matter of weeks and this issue can be cleared up.”