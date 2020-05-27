News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Exports of Irish beef to China temporarily suspended due to case of 'atypical' BSE

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 01:48 PM

Exports of Irish beef to China have been temporarily suspended because of a case of 'atypical' BSE.

The Department of Agriculture says it was detected in a 14-year-old cow.

The department says it has voluntarily suspended beef exports to China until further notice.

IFA president Tim Cullinan says it is a big concern.

“Obviously it’s disappointing but my understanding is it’s a technical issue with one 14-year-old cow.”

He said it was just a “once-off incident.”

He said the Department will have to do a report for the Chinese authorities and added that “hopefully it will be a matter of weeks and this issue can be cleared up.”

