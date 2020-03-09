News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Experts predict joy for motorists as oil prices collapse

By Press Association
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 12:58 PM

Petrol prices across the country could fall if the cost of oil continues to stay low, experts have said.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, had reached around 35.50 US dollars at just before midday today as Saudi Arabia and Russia fell out over attempts to control production.

It marks its lowest point since 2016, and could see savings passed on to customers at the pumps.

Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices after Russia refused to extend production cuts (Amr Nabil/AP)
Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “The spat between oil producers echoes the oil price crash in 2015.

“There is still a long way to go and the chances of another major collapse in forecourt prices will depend on how long the oil price plunge continues and how quickly retailers take to pass on savings.”

Customers are unlikely to see the full 27% saving on the price for a barrel of unprocessed oil. The cost of petrol and diesel is also largely dictated by other factors.

The RAC's fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, said: “This is looking like the biggest single daily drop in the oil price in 20 years. It should translate to some serious cuts at the pumps,” he added.

