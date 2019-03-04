NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Expansion costs weigh on profits at Boojum fast food chain

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 06:40 PM
By Gordon Deegan

The cost of expanding into most cities across Ireland has weighed on the profits of the firm behind the Boojum fast food chain of restaurants.

New figures filed by Modern Restaurants Concepts Ltd show that revenues at the business climbed 52% to €18.46m in the 12 months to April 23 last year. However, the costs of expansion meant operating profit fell by 35% to €744,269. It posted a pre-tax loss of €653,456, which included foreign exchange losses of €205,499, interest charges of €274,407 and exceptional costs of €917,819.

READ MORE: Rising insurance costs worry for hotels

The business, which is led by 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, David Maxwell, said 2018 “was a year of substantial growth”. It now has a number of outlets in Dublin as well as restaurants in Belfast, Cork, Limerick, and Derry. The exceptional costs include costs from delayed store openings as well as one-off costs incurred in recruiting and paying staff during the storms last year.

“By the end of the period, the group had a strong foothold in Ireland, new stores were established and management was well positioned to explore new opportunities to drive the business forward,” the company said.

The outlook was “positive” for the current financial year, saying it would gain from “new sales and cost efficiency initiatives”. The pre-tax loss includes combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €1.29m. Its operating lease rental charges more than doubled to €738,088. Staff numbers rose to 422, while staff costs increased by 79% to €6.48m.


More in this Section

Cork becomes first city in Europe to launch customer service charter

Surge in applications for Brexit vouchers from firms in Ireland

Tánaiste says Government are 'planning for the worst' Brexit at opening of €10m Clonakilty Distillery

Judge rejects bank's objections to man's personal insolvency deal


Lifestyle

As Pete Davidson moves on from Ariana Grande: 7 emotional stages of seeing an ex with someone new

Inspired by the European Indoor Championships? Here’s what field events can do for your fitness

5 post-workout mistakes you didn’t know you were making

Irish women to be celebrated at 'The Business of Books' ahead of International Women's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »