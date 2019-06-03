NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Expansion costs drag Ikea Ireland profits down 71%

By Gordon Deegan
Monday, June 03, 2019 - 06:19 PM

Pre-tax profits at the Irish operation of Swedish furniture giant Ikea plummeted by more than 71%, to €2.53m, last year as rising investment costs ate into performance.

Irish customers spent nearly €3.6m a week - or €181.1 million across the year - at Ikea’s main Ballymun store and at its 'click and collect' outlet at Carrickmines, in south Dublin.

Ikea's dedicated Irish online shopping channel, which opened in November 2017, generated €17.3m in sales, or 9.5% of the Irish division's total sales over the course of the 12 months to the end of last August.

However, a near 16% rise in the cost of sales to €126.37m was the main contributory factor to the sharp drop in profits.

"The new e-commerce sales channel has been more successful than expected and continues to grow. This change in sales method has required additional investment by the company but the directors are confident this impact will improve as the business adjusts its costs," Ikea said.

Ikea Ireland's employee numbers increased from 674 to 720 last year, boosting staff costs by 9% to €21.5m.

The company said it remains confident in the continued growth in online sales in Ireland and said it is "well-positioned" for growth here.

Last year Ikea said it had no plans to open further shops in Ireland - despite speculation to the contrary - after seeing online orders begin to drive its Irish sales.

More on this topic

Letters to the President: Dear Mr Trump ...

McCarthy says Denmark insults could have positive effect on Republic of Ireland

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez says he is ‘blessed’ to have a manager like Jurgen Klopp

Jose Antonio Reyes’ funeral held in Utrera

IkeaIrelandTOPIC:

More in this Section

Plans lodged for 820 homes in Co Meath

US justice department ‘preparing competition probe over Google’

'Business end' of global tax shake-up has Ireland in its sights

Hostelworld seeing continued soft demand


Lifestyle

Want healthier hair and brighter skin? Here’s why you should be adding coffee to your beauty routine

Christine and the Queens and James Blake among the high points at Barcelona's Primavera Sound

We Sell Books: ‘We concentrate on the people who like the smell and feel of a book’

It's about time areas catered for the kind of tourists they want

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »