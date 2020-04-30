News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Executives in companies developing 20 primary care centres claim 'shareholder oppression'

Executives in companies developing 20 primary care centres claim 'shareholder oppression'
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Most of the executive team of two companies involved in the development of primary care centres in Ireland in conjunction with the HSE are claiming shareholder oppression, the Commercial Court has heard.

Thomond Healthcare Holdings, an Irish company and Sarsfield Healthcare SARL, a Luxembourg company, trading as Zest Healthcare, plan to provide 20 such centres.

One has already been built, two are in advanced stages of construction and two are due to commence.

Executives Gerard Blake, John Webb-O'Rourke, David Lehane and Kieran O'Regan, along with Able Fancy Investment, have brought proceedings under the Companies Acts against three other directors of Thomond and Sarsfield: David Christie, Richard Hunt and Zena Namih.

The case is also against Zest Equity Holdco SARL, Julie Lambert, Richard Butler and Gianni De Bortoli.

Today, Mr Justice David Barniville, following a remote hearing, set a date in June for the hearing of a preliminary issue raised by Sarsfield as to whether the Irish courts have jurisdiction in relation to the Luxembourg company.

Earlier in the week, the judge had admitted the case on consent to the Commercial Court list following an application from the respondents.

The judge said the applicants in the case seek various orders in relation to alleged oppression and alleged disregard for their interests in breach of companies legislation.

READ MORE

High Court confirms appointment of liquidators to Debenhams; 'unlikely' company will be taken over

The respondents deny the claims. They say that although the claims are phrased in terms of oppression - rather than in terms of an alleged breach of contract - they arise from, or are closely connected to, a suite of interlocking contracts entered into in June 2018.

The business of the companies involves the deployment of significant amounts of capital and involves property of very considerable value, they also say.

They claim this dispute has the potential significantly to impact upon the operation and finances of the companies. The companies' reputation and ability to win further tenders may be adversely affected by the existence of the proceedings, they say.

The judge said while there was consent by both sides to entry of the case to the commercial list, there was a dispute over how the case should proceed and what directions the court should issue in that regard.

Lawyers for both parties said they were agreeable to the jurisdictional issue being dealt with in June.

Following remote submissions from those lawyers to Mr Justice Barniville, who was sitting in the Four Courts, the judge gave directions on how the main case should proceed.

He said while the respondents had claimed the initial grounding affidavit of the respondents did not make clear what the case was about, the applicants said it was normal for a replying affidavit to be provided when a case is initiated.

It seemed to the judge there was no reason to depart from the normal procedure that the respondents should deliver a replying affidavit.

He gave directions for when that is to happen and for further exchanges of papers. He adjourned the matter to the end of July for mention.

The judge reiterated comments he made earlier in the week when he urged the parties to consider mediation as he said this is a process which the Commercial Court very much supports.

READ MORE

Hire company sues An Post over van rental agreement

More on this topic

Fastway Couriers seek order over 'abusive' parody Twitter account - FartwayDeliveriesIrelandFastway Couriers seek order over 'abusive' parody Twitter account - FartwayDeliveriesIreland

Dog handler who used live piglet as bait has appeal over greyhound track exclusion dismissedDog handler who used live piglet as bait has appeal over greyhound track exclusion dismissed

Serial killer Mark Nash's case for damages judged inadmissible by ECHR Serial killer Mark Nash's case for damages judged inadmissible by ECHR

Judge rejects €30k settlement offer for girl who developed stress disorder after seeing helicopter crashJudge rejects €30k settlement offer for girl who developed stress disorder after seeing helicopter crash


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Former investment firm employee claims 'sham' redundancy in profit-share rowFormer investment firm employee claims 'sham' redundancy in profit-share row

Shares in Kerry Group defy renewed Covid-19 global stocks selloffShares in Kerry Group defy renewed Covid-19 global stocks selloff

60% of Dublin pub owners say they will go out of business if they stay closed into 202160% of Dublin pub owners say they will go out of business if they stay closed into 2021

Hire company sues An Post over van rental agreementHire company sues An Post over van rental agreement


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatGet your barbecue in working order and be the master of the garden grill

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »