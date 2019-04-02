NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Exchequer returns show spending up for first quarter of 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 05:18 PM

The Exchequer recorded a deficit of €966m in for the first three months of 2019.

That was an improvement of €149m in the State's financial position on a year-on-year basis, ahead of the €411m profiled in the budget.

Tax receipts for the first quarter are up 7.1% at €843m while spending is up 6.6% at 932m on the same time frame in 2018.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said all tax headings had "performed well, reflecting growth in the economy".

“This provides the resources to fund our public services and the investment to enhance our growth potential and address key infrastructural bottlenecks, with gross expenditure for the quarter up 6.6% year-on-year.”

