News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Examiner seeks almost €300k in fees over attempts to save Sammon group

Examiner seeks almost €300k in fees over attempts to save Sammon group
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 06:00 PM

An Irish building group wound up as a result of the collapse of the UK construction giant Carillion plc is at the centre of a High Court dispute over €294,000 in professional fees and costs sought by an examiner appointed to try and save the business.

Michael McAteer of Grant Thornton was appointed examiner in 2018 of the Sammon group which was involved in building five schools and an institute of education here around the time of the Carillion collapse.

Micheál Sammon Woodcraft Limited and Sammon Construction Ireland Limited were the two companies in the group whose parent was the Sammon Contracting Group Ltd.

When Carillion went into liquidation in January 2018, it owed Sammon companies €8m which it could not pay.

Mr McAteer worked on a survival scheme for Sammon during the statutory 100 day period after the High Court granted it protection against its creditors.

During this time, Randelswood Holdings, which is associated with the McGrath Group of property developers, expressed interest in investing €2.1m to ensure Sammon's survival. Randelswood provided funding during this time totaling €630,000.

When contracts for Sammon were not continued, the court removed protection on June 5, 2018, and ordered the winding up of two of the Sammon companies. By the end of June, the third was also wound up.

Mr McAteer then asked the court to approve costs and fees for work on the examinership. Randelswood, as a creditor and notice party, objected saying its debts should be paid on an equal footing with the examiner's bill.

READ MORE

Patrick Coveney-led food group Greencore cuts salaries and scraps dividend plan

It also asked whether the examiner's costs were necessary and whether the examinership should have ended sooner as it should have been apparent by early May 2018, survival was not possible.

Mr McAteer argued the level of fees was reasonable, the work on the survival efforts was necessary and he had provided as much detail as he can about the examinership work.

On Monday, in a judgment delivered electronically, Mr Justice Senan Allen said the combined claim for remuneration and costs of the examinership came to €294,872.97. Nearly 700 hours work was claimed at hourly rates of between €84 and €357 depending on rates for seniors and juniors working for the examiner.

The judge was satisfied criticism of Mr. McAteer as to the duration of the examinership was without foundation. Randelswood’s complaint about an unnecessarily long examinership had not been made out, he said.

However, the onus was squarely upon the examiner to justify his claim by reference to the extent, nature, complexity of work done.

The judge did not believe the information which has been put before the court is sufficient.

However, he was allowing Mr McAteer an opportunity to put further evidence before the court if he wishes.

This can be done by lawyers for Mr McAteer emailing the court registrar after which Randelswood could reply, he said.

READ MORE

OECD report says impact of Covid-19 in the West 'will be least severe in Ireland'

More on this topic

Provocation? The many trials of Paula Farrell and final conviction for partner's murderProvocation? The many trials of Paula Farrell and final conviction for partner's murder

Teen 'lost it' and stabbed uncle for buying heroin for his fatherTeen 'lost it' and stabbed uncle for buying heroin for his father

Brain-injured man restrained from visiting elderly mother due to Covid-19 fearsBrain-injured man restrained from visiting elderly mother due to Covid-19 fears

Man brings court challenge following arrest over social distancing row in bank queue Man brings court challenge following arrest over social distancing row in bank queue

CourtCarillionSammon GroupBuildingTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

45% of business leaders fearful of lasting impact of Covid-19 on survival45% of business leaders fearful of lasting impact of Covid-19 on survival

Three months that shook global marketsThree months that shook global markets

Surge in consumption of media amid COVID-19 crisisSurge in consumption of media amid COVID-19 crisis

Cork energy company aiming for 2026 start date for offshore windfarmCork energy company aiming for 2026 start date for offshore windfarm


Lifestyle

It’s 25 years since Toy Story first stunned us with its brilliance. Esther McCarthy looks back onJohn Lasseter’s masterpiece and why it’s regarded as a milestone of modern cinemaInfinity and beyond: How Toy Story altered movie history

All the wines recommended this week are available for delivery.Wine with Leslie Williams: Looking for a wine delivery service? Here are a few ...

Cystic Fibrosis is a difficult condition to manage at the best of times. Helen O’Callaghan talks to Jade Needham about managing it in lockdownCoping with Cystic Fibrosis during a crisis

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Switching makes sense for all your household bills

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »