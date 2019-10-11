News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ex-Wrightbus worker vows company will be ‘best busbuilder in the world again’

Ex-Wrightbus worker vows company will be ‘best busbuilder in the world again’
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 01:36 PM

A former Wrightbus worker has vowed the company will be the “best bus company in the world”.

There were celebrations at the gates of the Ballymena plant on Friday morning as news emerged that a deal to save the troubled bus builder had moved a step closer.

Some of the workers told the PA news agency that they have already got other jobs but returned to stand in solidarity with their former colleagues as they waited for news.

Former Wrightbus worker Steve McMaster spoke of his delight as news that a deal to save the company has moved a step closer (Rebecca Black/PA)
Former Wrightbus worker Steve McMaster spoke of his delight as news that a deal to save the company has moved a step closer (Rebecca Black/PA)

Steve McMaster who has worked for Wrightbus for 42 years said the company will “once again be the best bus company in the world”.

“This has been one of the best days of my life in this company, I want to say three main things, I want to thank Mr (Jo) Bamford especially for sticking with us, I’ll promise him now we will be back again to be the best bus company in the world, I’ll promise him that,” he said.

“Number two, I would like to thank the union for sticking with us too, and number three, the most important, the men, my workmates stuck together here and their families and the Ballymena people stuck together, I want to thank them all.”

Former Wrightbus worker Robert Beckett said he is looking forward to hopefully getting back to work (Rebecca Black/PA)
Former Wrightbus worker Robert Beckett said he is looking forward to hopefully getting back to work (Rebecca Black/PA)

Robert Beckett said he is looking forward to hopefully getting back to work.

“I am over the moon, really really looking forward to hopefully all of us getting back to work,” he said.

“It’s great news for my family for us to be getting back to what we do best – building buses.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks, stressful, but hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Fred Hill said the mood among the ex workers has lifted (Rebecca Black/PA)
Fred Hill said the mood among the ex workers has lifted (Rebecca Black/PA)

Meanwhile Fred Hill said the mood has transformed from gloom on Thursday.

“It was a depressing day yesterday, very frustrating, today the sun is shining, mood is changed and we have had good news,” he said.

“There is going to be a meeting in the showgrounds on Monday, and maybe hear a bit more information about the numbers getting back to work.

“This means a lot to the people here, and I’d like to thank the people of Ballymena because the local community have been absolutely first class in their support for the workers here, they support us day in and day out, sent us food, messages of support, it’s been absolutely fantastic.”

More on this topic

Factory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder WrightbusFactory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder Wrightbus

Would-be buyer speaks out as Wrightbus rescue bid foundersWould-be buyer speaks out as Wrightbus rescue bid founders

Wrightbus rescue hopes take blow amid claim bid has fallen throughWrightbus rescue hopes take blow amid claim bid has fallen through

Man shot in both legs in DerryMan shot in both legs in Derry

WrightbusTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Renault axes chief executive in fresh leadership overhaulRenault axes chief executive in fresh leadership overhaul

Factory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder WrightbusFactory deal paves way for rescue of bus builder Wrightbus

€10.2m Atlantic Museum to be developed in Galway City€10.2m Atlantic Museum to be developed in Galway City

Jet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapseJet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapse


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »