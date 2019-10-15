News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ex-Thomas Cook boss ‘deeply sorry’ over firm’s failure

Ex-Thomas Cook boss ‘deeply sorry’ over firm’s failure
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:57 AM

The former boss of Thomas Cook has said he is “deeply sorry” for the travel firm’s collapse.

Ex-chief executive Peter Fankhauser told MPs that senior figures at the company regretted being unable to save the “iconic brand”.

Employees, customers and suppliers are among those affected by the failure of the firm.

Mr Fankhauser is one of five senior Thomas Cook figures giving evidence to the UK Commons’ Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

In his opening remarks, he said: “You heard me probably say it already, but I really want to repeat it in front of the members of the select committee, how deeply sorry we are that we couldn’t save this iconic brand and this company who has a long, long standing history in this part of the UK industry.

Former Thomas Cook employees arrive at Westminster for the hearing (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former Thomas Cook employees arrive at Westminster for the hearing (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I’m deeply sorry about this failure and I’m deeply sorry for the distress we caused to millions of customers who booked holidays with us and who were on holidays with us.

“I’m deeply sorry for our suppliers who were long-standing partners and who were loyal to us throughout this time.

Former Thomas Cook bosses at the hearing (House of Commons/PA)
Former Thomas Cook bosses at the hearing (House of Commons/PA)

“I’m especially sorry for all my colleagues who worked extremely hard and tirelessly to make Thomas Cook a better company.”

READ MORE

Consumer confidence at lowest level for six years due to Brexit

More on this topic

Rival to keep Thomas Cook travel stores open in UKRival to keep Thomas Cook travel stores open in UK

Up to 2,500 jobs saved as Hays Travel buys 555 Thomas Cook UK storesUp to 2,500 jobs saved as Hays Travel buys 555 Thomas Cook UK stores

Thomas Cook refund website crashes shortly after openingThomas Cook refund website crashes shortly after opening

Thomas Cook staff forced to rely on handouts after travel firm’s collapseThomas Cook staff forced to rely on handouts after travel firm’s collapse

Peter FankhauserThomas CookTOPIC: Thomas Cook

More in this Section

Revenues up at CervicalCheck suit lab firmRevenues up at CervicalCheck suit lab firm

'Taken Down' and 'Operation Transformation' overseas sales help RTE commercial arm increase profits'Taken Down' and 'Operation Transformation' overseas sales help RTE commercial arm increase profits

Online tutoring service aiming to help families who can't afford grinds to scale up operationsOnline tutoring service aiming to help families who can't afford grinds to scale up operations

Protesters climb onto North Sea oil platformsProtesters climb onto North Sea oil platforms


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »