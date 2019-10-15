Ex-Thomas Cook boss ‘deeply sorry’ over firm’s failure

The former boss of Thomas Cook has said he is “deeply sorry” for the travel firm’s collapse.

Ex-chief executive Peter Fankhauser told MPs that senior figures at the company regretted being unable to save the “iconic brand”.

Employees, customers and suppliers are among those affected by the failure of the firm.

Mr Fankhauser is one of five senior Thomas Cook figures giving evidence to the UK Commons’ Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

In his opening remarks, he said: “You heard me probably say it already, but I really want to repeat it in front of the members of the select committee, how deeply sorry we are that we couldn’t save this iconic brand and this company who has a long, long standing history in this part of the UK industry. Former Thomas Cook employees arrive at Westminster for the hearing (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I’m deeply sorry about this failure and I’m deeply sorry for the distress we caused to millions of customers who booked holidays with us and who were on holidays with us.

“I’m deeply sorry for our suppliers who were long-standing partners and who were loyal to us throughout this time. Former Thomas Cook bosses at the hearing (House of Commons/PA)

“I’m especially sorry for all my colleagues who worked extremely hard and tirelessly to make Thomas Cook a better company.”