NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Ex-Tesco boss cleared over accounting scandal claims unfair dismissal

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 08:30 PM

A former Tesco boss who was cleared of wrongdoing over the supermarket’s £250 million accounting scandal will pursue a claim of unfair dismissal, his lawyer said.

Chris Bush, the retailer’s former UK managing director, was cleared of fraud and false accounting last month after a judge at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the case because it was too “weak”.

The 53-year-old, of Four Acres, Green End Road, Radnage, High Wycombe, will now pursue the supermarket giant for unfair dismissal.

Clive Howard, employment solicitor from Slater and Gordon, said: “We can confirm that Chris Bush issued an employment claim against Tesco for unfair dismissal in April 2015.

“This was put on hold pending the criminal proceedings. Now, with the criminal proceedings all thrown out, the tribunal claim has recommenced.

“Mr Bush will be making no comment at this time.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Chris BushTescocourt

Related Articles

Woman seeks injunction to prevent dead partner's family from removing her from 100-acre estate

Nephew in will case denies he had physical altercation with late uncle

State has exposed citizens to 'danger without justification', High Court hears

Man awarded €5k over row about seating at wedding

More in this Section

Cork Business of the Year finalists announced

Grapevine: Cork Chamber keeps eye on road ahead while marking its 200-year history

Clerys Quarter development to feature new hotel and add 400 jobs

Work to begin on 'world class' Clerys Quarter in coming months


Lifestyle

As Jennifer Lopez cuts sugar and carbs for 10 days, what are the potential side effects?

Wish List: Elegant Irish designs and seeing off that dull January

Hey baby it’s the Opera House sell-out guitar men

Trend of the week: Hey cowgirl

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »