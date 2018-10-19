Home»Breaking News»business

Ex-Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg lands top role with Facebook

Friday, October 19, 2018

Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has landed a senior job with global social media giant Facebook.

In a move that took the UK politics world by surprise, the 51-year-old will start work as vice president, global affairs and communications on Monday.

It is understood that Mr Clegg, who lost his Sheffield Hallam seat at last year’s election, will move permanently to the firm’s Menlo Park headquarters in California’s Silicon Valley with his family in January.

It comes as Mark Zuckerberg seeks to repair the company’s reputation in the face of rows over transparency and the role of “fake news” on the platform following the 2016 EU referendum and the 2017 election of Donald Trump as US president.

Mark Zuckerberg is said to have taken a personal role in hiring the former deputy prime minister (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)

It is understood that Mr Zuckerberg was personally involved in hiring Mr Clegg, who led the Liberal Democrats from 2007 to 2015, including through five years in the coalition government with the Tories.

He replaces Elliot Schrage, who will remain an adviser to the firm.- Press Association


