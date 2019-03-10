Event to focus on future needs of businesses and workers

The future needs of our businesses and workers will be the focus of an event in Dublin today.

The Government is to launch its new strategy entitled Future Jobs Ireland 2019.

It will aim to address the next phase of Ireland's economic development, and look at issues such as improving productivity, enhancing skills and transitioning to a low carbon economy.

Future Jobs Ireland, along with Project Ireland 2040, Global Ireland 2025 and the Government Climate Plan aims to prepare for the opportunities and challenges of the future economy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ministers Heather Humphreys and Paschal Donohoe will be attending the event this afternoon.