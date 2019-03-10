NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Event to focus on future needs of businesses and workers

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - 08:09 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The future needs of our businesses and workers will be the focus of an event in Dublin today.

The Government is to launch its new strategy entitled Future Jobs Ireland 2019.

READ MORE: AIB 'should add 6,000 customers' to tracker mortgage bill

It will aim to address the next phase of Ireland's economic development, and look at issues such as improving productivity, enhancing skills and transitioning to a low carbon economy.

Future Jobs Ireland, along with Project Ireland 2040, Global Ireland 2025 and the Government Climate Plan aims to prepare for the opportunities and challenges of the future economy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ministers Heather Humphreys and Paschal Donohoe will be attending the event this afternoon.

More on this topic

Workhuman confirms 150 new jobs for Dublin as part of €4m expansion

Health-tech firm announce 100 jobs for Dublin

Planning permission granted for Echelon's €500m data centre in Co Wicklow

Irish data centre firm to create 1,100 jobs in Dublin and Wicklow


KEYWORDS

JobsFuture JobsBusiness

More in this Section

Sterling wobbles ahead of crunch Brexit week as Barnier offers backstop assurance

AIB 'should add 6,000 customers' to tracker mortgage bill

Four residents put brakes on Tayto Park plans for €14 million rollercoaster

MoneyConf to move from Dublin to Lisbon


Lifestyle

Three recipes from Mary Berry’s new book, Quick Cooking

Review: Choice Music Prize, Vicar Street, Dublin

Review: The Gloaming, National Concert Hall

Vintage View:

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »