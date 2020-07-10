News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EU's Michel proposes €5bn Brexit emergency fund that may help Ireland

EU's Michel proposes €5bn Brexit emergency fund that may help Ireland
Gabriela Baczynska
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 04:00 PM

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that EU talks with Britain on their new relationship were “not easy” and countries, regions, and industries will face disruptions from 2021 whether there is a new pact or not.

Laying out his compromise proposal for a multi-billion-euro economic stimulus for the EU to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Michel said a new Brexit “adjustment reserve” of €5bn was also needed to “counter the unforeseen consequences” of Britain’s departure.

Mr Michel said the EU’s executive European Commission should review by February 2021 the first consequences of the new reality between Britain and the EU, and the money could then be used to support those most affected in Europe.

“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst: A sound principle in politics,” Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said in reaction to the proposal that will be debated by the 27 national EU leaders in Brussels next week.

“Proposal for a new Brexit adjustment reserve to counter consequences in member states worst affected is a very good signal to start the negotiations,” said the leader of one of the countries, along with Ireland, most likely to seek such aid.

Britain left the EU in January but is still covered by a status-quo transition phase until the end of the year to allow time to negotiate new ties from trade to security.

Negotiations between EU and British negotiators have stalled

Negotiations have so far stalled over differences on fisheries and fair competition guarantees, among others. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson only wants a loser trade pact with the EU from 2021, while the bloc seeks much closer links in many other areas, including security.

Talks this week in London between EU and British negotiators, briefly joined by Mr Johnson at a No.10 dinner, brought no breakthrough and more negotiations are due next week in Brussels.

“There are significant differences that still remain on a number of important issues,” a spokesman for Johnson said. 

“We have been clear that we cannot agree to a set of novel and unbalanced proposals that bind us to EU law and impose control over our domestic regimes, these include the so-called level playing field and fisheries.” 

The spokesman also said, however, Britain was still keen to identify a basis of the new agreement this month.

EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has also offered a bearish assessment this week, saying “significant divergences” persisted in the talks and added that the bloc would not seal a deal without an agreement on fishing quotas and access to fishing waters, as well as the so-called level playing field provisions for competition regulation. Reuters

READ MORE

Britain heads for sharpest economic slump of major economies in Covid-19 storm

More on this topic

Pressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 stormPressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 storm

Britain heads for sharpest economic slump of major economies in Covid-19 stormBritain heads for sharpest economic slump of major economies in Covid-19 storm

Analyst warns sluggish Irish R&D investment levels stalling  recoveryAnalyst warns sluggish Irish R&D investment levels stalling  recovery

UK pumps €50bn into businesses during Covid-19 crisis so farUK pumps €50bn into businesses during Covid-19 crisis so far


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Pressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 stormPressure builds on Donohoe after UK cut Vat to boost pubs and restaurants in Covid-19 storm

Britain heads for sharpest economic slump of major economies in Covid-19 stormBritain heads for sharpest economic slump of major economies in Covid-19 storm

UK firm starts selling travel insurance again but rivals hold back amid Covid-19 uncertaintyUK firm starts selling travel insurance again but rivals hold back amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Used car sales rebound in June but demand will lead to price increasesUsed car sales rebound in June but demand will lead to price increases


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »